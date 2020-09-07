Spike in local demand for rehoming cats and kittens

The cat welfare charity CLAWS is has seen a spike in people wanting to rehome kittens and cats.

Sue Collins from the charity says ‘people feel that because they’re home more often and longer, then that’s a good opportunity to take in a cat’.

She added: “Our concern of course is what’s going to happen when everybody goes back to work.”

With the sanctuary closed during lockdown the 30 old, infirm and abused cats at the CLAWS sanctuary have been looked after by charity founder Beverley Gubbins.

Visits from ‘cat-cuddlers’ who would give the animals affection and sometimes clean their pens had to stop.

“It protects Beverley and that allows her to look after the cats,” said Sue, who also used to visit the cats daily and misses them ‘very much’.

Sue said during lockdown the charity had struggled to acquire cat food and litter but things were made ‘that bit easier’ thanks to supporters.

Visit CLAWS at tinyurl.com/ycxl2qr8