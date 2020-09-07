Remember When: Windsurfers' charity marathon and new heights for regatta

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 25, 30, 35 and 45 years ago this week. You can also take a look into the past by visiting our online archives at baylismediaarchive.co.uk

1975: Ockwells Park’s second annual fete got off to a rousing start with a piper leading the carnival procession of decorated floats crammed with children in fancy dress.

More than 300 residents and children turned out for the fete, with an Alice in Wonderland-themed creation from the residents of Thurlby Way and Revesby Close being crowned a winner (main picture).

1985: The new temporary market on the former ABC Cinema site attracted plenty of shoppers despite heavy rain.

The market attracted some 70 stallholders from throughout the country, some coming from as far away as Winchester.

1985: Bray villagers raised about £1,500 for the funds of St Michael’s Church at their annual fete at Weirbank.

About 2,000 people attended despite sporadic downpours.

1995: A modest hero who saved his mum’s life by dragging her from her blazing home was honoured for his courage by Berkshire firefighters.

Jonathan Waller, 20, fought through choking fumes to rescue his unconscious mother, Elizabeth, from her home in Alwyn Road after a kitchen fire broke out in the early hours of the morning.

He was hailed a hero by Maidenhead firefighters who tackled the blaze.

1995: Stormy weather failed to deter windsurfers who entered a charity 12-hour marathon at Bray Lake.

More than 40 battled on in thunder, lightning and rain as the great British weather did its best to blow them off course.

But the sponsored surfers, competing in 11 teams, managed to raise around £1,000 for the RNLI.

1990: Television keep-fit expert Lizzie Webb spent a couple of busy hours at Woolworths in Maidenhead High Street to promote her latest video.

The Bourne End resident sold videos, signed autograph books and photographs and even gave an impromptu fitness session for some of the Woolworths staff.

1990: The sun, fun and watery goings-on all added up to make Cookham Regatta a day to remember for more than 5,000 visitors.

The day featured a heart-stopping aerial display from Team Toyota Aerobatics and a giant hot air balloon for those who were tempted skyward.