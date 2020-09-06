Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead wing of Soroptimists connect with Amsterdam

The Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead wing of Soroptimist International global volunteer movement linked with members from Amsterdam last month.

Sally Radford, this year’s president, has organised regular Zoom meetings over the course of the pandemic for members to chat about the projects they are undertaking.

Guest speakers have also attended, including Margaret Lenton, who regaled members with her experiences as the Mayoress of the Royal Borough.

Members have become used to this way of meeting but miss their regular get together at Fredrick’s Hotel in Maidenhead.

The club, which supports charitable causes, has committed to support DASH, a domestic violence support charity and SHOC, a homeless charity, both based in Slough.

A recent fundraising project involved setting up a stall at a car boot sale which raised £250.

The club has several ‘friendship links’ in other countries – and on August 5, a link was made with the Amsterdam club.

It is hoped that another meeting can be arranged with Amsterdam shortly and possibly with one of the other link clubs.

Anyone wanting to know more Soroptimist International should get in touch with Sally at sallyradford@btinternet.com