Maidenhead and Windsor Rock Choir leader to host next weekend event

The award-winning national Rock Choir’s next weekend event will be hosted by the leader of the Rock Choirs of Windsor and Maidenhead.

The Rock Choir’s weekly interactive up-beat music event, called ‘Ready for the Weekend, is designed get the nation into an upbeat mood.

Hosted on Facebook, every Friday session is led by a different Rock Choir leader. At 4pm on September 4, Glen Harvey will rock’n’roll up with an acoustic session.

A vocalist, pianist and guitarist, Glen reached the semi-finals in the national TV singing competition ‘Pop Idol’ in 2003 and regularly performs all over the world.

The Rock Choir’s teaching, musical and social formula is based on a singing experiment featured on BBC2’s’ Trust Me, I’m A Doctor’, showing that interactive music leads to ‘a natural high’.

Founder and creator of Rock Choir Caroline Redman Lusher said

“Rock Choir has made a huge impact on the well-being of its members.

“I’ve seen first-hand how being part of Rock Choir has improved lives – some of our members have reported that they’ve come off anti-depressants, found new confidence in themselves and found pure happiness again.”

To join in the jam or follow updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/TheRockChoir/