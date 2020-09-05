New security fence hoped to thwart vegetable thieves on allotments

Allotment holders in Maidenhead are hopeful that a spate of ‘heartbreaking’ vegetable thefts is now over thanks to new security installed on the site.

Blackamoor Lane Allotments has suffered several thefts over recent months, even throughout the pandemic.

Thieves stole hundred of pounds worth of plants.

Allotment holders sent a petition to the council in May via Cllr Gurch Singh (Lib Dem, St Mary’s), requesting that the Royal Borough look into the entrance gate locks and upgrade the security.

The site has now been fitted with a new, custom-made 6ft weldmesh gate.

Cllr Singh also suggested increasing community warden and police patrols in the area.

“I would like to thank our excellent officers at RBWM for listening to concerns about this important local issue, and Thames Valley Police for their assistance in dealing with the spate of thefts that occurred over the summer,” said Cllr Singh.

“I will continue to monitor the site and liaise with plot holders to ensure their crops are safe and secure.”

The petition leader and allotment holder Jarnail Dhillon, who has lost many vegetables and fruits to theft, said:

“At last. I’m so happy they put the gate in. I think we’re all thinking, ‘Thank God.’ We’ve had so much stolen.”

He said that, just the other day, a woman was caught on the allotments at 5am stealing two bags of produce before jumping over the fence and running away.

“The things people will do for a few vegetables,” added Mr Dhillon.