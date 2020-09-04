Government launches consultation on pavement parking

The Government has launched a consultation on proposals to make pavements more accessible for people with impairments.

Back in March, the Advertiser reported on disability charities supporting a clamp down on pavement parking when Transport Secretary Grant Shapps set out the plans.

The consultation will run for 12 weeks, closing at 11.59pm on Sunday, November 22.

It asks whether a change of existing pavement parking legislation should occur, with three options proposed: improving the traffic regulation order process to make it easier for councils to prohibit pavement parking in their areas; giving councils powers to fine drivers who park on paths; and a London-style nationwide ban on pavement parking.

Peter Haley, chief executive of People to Places, a Royal Borough-based accessibility charity, said there is an ‘ongoing concern’ around mobility issues on pavements.

“We very much welcome the consultation and look forward to things improving in the future,” he said.

“There is an ongoing concern around the whole state of pavements, it is a wide subject to be honest.

“It is something that our members do comment on from time to time.

“In terms of mobility issues, there are also issues around having lots of street furniture which can get in the way.”

Grant Shapps MP said: “Parking on pavements means wheelchair users, visually impaired people and parents with pushchairs can be forced into the road, which is not only dangerous, but discourages people from making journeys.

“A key part of our green, post-COVID recovery will be encouraging more people to choose active travel, such as walking, so it is vital that we make the nation’s pavements accessible for everyone.

“Pavement parking presents a clear safety risk when parked cars occupy the pavement and force vulnerable pedestrians to move into the road.”

To take part in the consultation, visit www.gov.uk/government/consultations/managing-pavement-parking