Royal Borough aims to get youth involved in climate conversation

The council has teamed up with a national youth climate summit set to take place in November.

Held virtually on what would have been the week of the cancelled United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), the summit brings together schools, teachers and organisations for themed discussions and activities.

The aim of the event – from November 9 to 13 – is to ‘make commitments and pledges for the planet’.

The event is being co-ordinated by the charity Global Action Plan, with the design committee co-ordinator being Dr Jessica Tipton, who teaches in London but lives in the Royal Borough, in Windsor.

Elsewhere, the council will also be getting involved in a newly-created ‘Berkshire schools eco-network’, also organised by Dr Tipton.

The first meeting of this was held on Wednesday, with seven Royal Borough schools already signed up.

Cllr Donna Stimson (Con, St Mary’s), the council’s head of climate change, said the aim of the localised eco-network is to get young people and teachers more involved in the climate conversation.

She said: “We have lots of kids who are interested in changing the way we work and making sure we are more sustainable going forward.

“There are children who do not want to be scientists or actors, but they love nature. [It’s about] how do we get kids more involved and to start careers in that sector?

“As climate change gets bigger on the agenda, it becomes more vital, so we need children to step up.”

For more on the youth climate summit, visit www.transform-our-world.org/youth-climate-summit-2020

Email environment@spgs.org to get involved in the Berkshire schools eco-summit.