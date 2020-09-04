Mayor plays mini-golf with Aktiveyes members

The Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead joined in with a round of mini-golf played by a group of people with visual impairments last week.

Cllr Sayonara Luxton (Con, Sunningdale & Cheapside) and 28 Aktiveyes members putted their way round Maidenhead Mini-Golf at Braywick Park.

Event organiser, Don Reed, 84, said the group is for people who ‘want to do things outside the normal comfort zone’.

“It’s really an opportunity for those people who are visually challenged to test the boundaries that fate tries to impose on them,” he said.

Aktiveyes is one of eight groups operating as part of the charity, Berkshire Vision, and its members range in age from 30 to 80.

Don said the group provides an opportunity for members to visit different locations throughout east Berkshire and to socialise, ‘mixing with people who can understand their problems but are not deterred by them’.

He added: “It’s a bunch of people who would otherwise gradually let the darkness enclose on their lives, and this is not only opening a window, but opening a door, from their visual impairment into the outside world.”

The group has been around for 20 years and meets twice a month to provide entertainment, fun, activities for visually impaired adults in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough.”

In a year, the only event members partake in more than once is ‘speed darts’ - described by Don as ‘very frantic, very dynamic and extremely competitive’.

Other activities include bell boating (canoeing with a catamaran) at Dorney Lake, lawn bowls, tenpin bowling and skittles.

Don, who has been visually impaired for about 30 years as the result of a hereditary condition, says ‘enthusiasm is the fundamental key that makes it all work’.

Members were assisted round the 18-hole course on Tuesday by being told where the golf balls and holes were positioned, and to create an ‘audio target’ where someone would stand at the hole and clap.

It was also the intention that players would be given yellow or white balls, which can be more easily seen, but some members were playing with a blue ball.

“It didn’t rain all the time we were there, the only time we got wet was with fishing in the water for the lost golf balls, which were a similar colour to the water,” he said.

Julia Horrix was winner of the event and awarded her trophy by Cllr Luxton.

"This event has certainly shown me what can be achieved when people participate in sports they might originally think might not be possible for them," said Cllr Luxton.

"But by adapting in a positive way an enjoyable and meaningful time can definitely be found."

Aktiveyes relies on volunteers to take members to and from events. To become a volunteer, call Don on 01628 559 018.