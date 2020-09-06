Magpies in the Community sponsorship buys new football kits

A business owner’s sponsorship of Magpies in the Community has enabled the purchase of more than 100 training kits.

Reda Hmeid, owner of digital strategy company Openlight.io, agreed sponsorship of the development and advanced football centres for children aged five to 12. This partnership has also secured matchday kits for the advanced centre players.

Reda’s son, seven-year-old Zak, has been attending the centres for the last few years and he was keen to help all the children feel professional and support their growth.

On Tuesday Reda’s wife, Kim Szymanski, and the couple’s son, Zak, visited Maidenhead United Football Club in York Road to meet with Magpies in the Community operations manager, Mark Nisbet.

Mark, 33, said: “We’ve been running for five years, and we’ve always wanted to get kits, but we don’t want to charge the parents extra money to come to sessions they already pay for, so without him this opportunity wouldn’t have happened.”

He added: “The kit’s going to make them feel more part of the club, more professional, just give them a little

confidence boost, it’s a great thing to have as a child, if you’re looking the part, you feel the part.”

