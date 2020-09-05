Book to help children understand dementia goes on sale

09:00AM, Saturday 05 September 2020
Left to right, volunteer director and trustee, John MacFarlane, Tegan Harris and voluntary chairman, founder, managing director and trustee, David Jannetta.
A Kid’s Guide to Dementia was launched at the Alzheimers Dementia Support (ADS) shop in High Street on Friday.
The book, aimed at helping children better understand dementia, was written by Tegan Harris, 18, and released in collaboration with ADS.
Tegan, who lives in Maidenhead, wrote the book for her Extended Project Qualification which she took alongside her A-levels at Hurtwood House School, in Surrey.
Set to start her marketing and management course at the University of Exeter this year, she wanted to educate young people about Dementia, and break down misconceptions about the condition.
Youth and training specialist at ADS, Anthony Mackey, said: “As the person looking to educate young people about the effects of dementia, it’s an incredible resource to be able to show them.”
The book launch coincides with the charity’s new website. Anthony said: “This is where we intended to build many more exciting resources for young carers in the coming months – allowing the book and the information to reach a wider audience and support more people.”
Find out more and buy the book online at www.adscharity.com or in the ADS shop.
