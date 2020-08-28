'Teething problems' to blame for Royal Borough missed bin collections

‘Teething problems’ with a new weekly bin collection service in the Royal Borough have resulted in several missed streets and complaints from residents.

Fortnightly bin collections had replaced the usual weekly service during the COVID-19 outbreak as staffing levels dropped, but the regular service resumed on Monday, August 17 with new routes.

Since then, a number of residents have complained on social media that their street was missed, with many left confused about when their black, blue and food waste bins would actually be collected.

Collection crews had to work through Saturday to try and pick up the bins that had been missed during the week.

Margaret Walsh said: “Our entire road did not have the general waste bins emptied today on the first day of the return to weekly bin collection.

“The small compost waste bins were also not emptied. This doesn’t bode well for the change to weekly collections.”

Lesley Cook added: “Sutherland Chase only had the blue bin collected. Black bin not emptied last week so now overflowing, food bin very smelly in the heat we’ve had. Come on RBWM we deserve better service.”

The council announced that the issues were down to ‘teething problems’ with the new routes, which are supposed to be more efficient and environmentally friendly than the old routes, which were introduced in 2005.

In a statement, the council said: “We are aware that there have been teething problems as we returned to weekly bin collections using new routes this week.

“However, the majority of bins were collected without problem or have been collected the following day.

“We have made it clear to our contractor, Serco, that improvements need to be made and we are working with them to resolve these issues moving forward.

“We want to thank you for your patience and understanding and to reassure you that we are continuing to review and update the new collection routes to make sure there is an improvement next week.”