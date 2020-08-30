Maidenhead Camera Club starts new season with famed speakers and local walks

The new season for Maidenhead Camera Club (MCC) starts on Tuesday, September 1, introducing talks from famed sports, landscape and rock and roll photographers, as well as socially distanced local walks.

The club has had a successful online summer with talks from speakers across the globe.

Now it is ready to restart its local walks, with the next taking place at Feathers and Fur in Hare Hatch, Twyford on September 12.

The club’s usual weekend trips and international trips have been postponed for the time-being.

Meanwhile, MCC is continuing its virtual new programme, holding meetings via Zoom until at least the end of 2020.

For 2020/21, the club has invited one of the UK’s foremost landscape photographers, Joe Cornish, a young up and coming Italian fine art photographer, Giussepe Foti, one of the world’s premier sports photographers, Selene Alexia, and a retired rock and roll photographer, Denis O'Regan.

Anyone interested in photography is welcome to join MCC. For details, email enquiries@maidenhead.cc