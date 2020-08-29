Film makers from Maidenhead raise funds for LGBT+ thriller

A film maker from Maidenhead has set up a kickstarter to raise funds for a short, LGBT+ themed thriller.

Born and raised in Belmont Crescent, Kym O'Brien moved to Victoria, Australia to set up a film production company alongside her partner Jacqueline Tooley.

Called 18 Maiden Lane Productions, the company focuses on filmmaking through a female lens.

The couple have made two short films, with the third and fourth now in production, despite the pandemic.

The thriller, called Hidden, is about a couple who embark on a romantic weekend to a secluded cabin, but have the eerie feeling that they are not alone.

“We are making ‘Hidden’ because we believe this type of film is lacking from the market – an LGBTQIA+ thriller,” said Kym.

“We want to tell authentic stories that entertain while also raising the voices of underrepresented artists.”

The company needs to raise AU$5,000 for production costs.

‘Hidden’ will be shot on location in the Victorian Alps, saving some costs, but COVID-19 has thrown up other challenges.

“We have had to adapt by using Jacqueline and her mother as actors and shooting on our phones,” said Kym.

“We think that having to adapt to the new rules has stood us in good stead to be able to cope with whatever challenges we face going forward with our projects.”

To see trailers for 18 Maiden Lane Productions’ existing films, see the company’s YouTube channel: https://tinyurl.com/y3dxpbgc

The kickstarter page, which has made $1,000 so far, can be found at: https://tinyurl.com/y5wp94u7