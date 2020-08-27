Council will meet to discuss 'potential shortfall’ in school places

The council cabinet will meet tonight (Thursday, August 27) to discuss the ‘significant potential shortfall’ in school places and extra provision for special educational needs.

Deputy chairman of the cabinet Cllr Stuart Carroll (Con, Boyn Hill), lead member for children’s services, will present two reports.

In the first, he will outline the feasibility of expanding schools by redrawing of boundaries on co-located school sites and acquiring adjacent land.

The council will also look into two potential new school sites on Spencer’s Farm (north of Lutman Lane) and the former Oldfield Primary School site in Chiltern Road.

In the second report, Cllr Carroll will present the new provision for children and young people with special educational needs.

The report summarises options for new resource bases attached to schools at six sites in the Royal Borough, and the cost of providing the new accommodation at each.

The meeting will be hosted on Zoom and livestreamed on the council’s YouTube channel.