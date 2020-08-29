Food supplies from Claires Court given to Slough Outreach

Claires Court School has donated kitchen supplies to a Slough charity which aims ‘to improve the lives of those that society has forgotten’.

Slough Outreach was set up to help the homeless and vulnerable people in Slough, Windsor, and Maidenhead, providing hot meals and warm clothes.

Stephen Rhodes, who leads the catering team at Claires Court, said: “During the pandemic we’ve had the school kitchens closed and we wanted to see the supplies we had go to a good cause.”

He added: “We were happy to find Slough Outreach providing such a vital service and support their amazing effort by donating food and drink.”

Since lockdown Slough Outreach has distributed more than 25,000 meals from Langley College’s kitchens, with the help of furloughed chefs who cooked donated food.

Shin Dother, founder of Slough Outreach, said: “Slough Outreach have a team of very selfless and passionate volunteers who want to improve the lives of those that society has forgotten.

“We are very fortunate to have the support of communities and like-minded groups to support those less fortunate.”

Follow @SloughOutreach on Twitter and Facebook or visit www.sloughoutreach.org to learn more about the charity.