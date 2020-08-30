Maidenhead organist, 81, conquers Snowdon

An 81-year-old organist at a Maidenhead methodist church succeeded last week in his attempt to climb Mount Snowdon.

Anthony Nicholls, from St Marks Crescent in Allenby Road, took the challenging Pyg Track and was aided by his 15-year old granddaughter, Amy, an ex-pupil of Western House School in Cippenham.

He said: “It was quite an effort. We took three and a half hours to make the ascent, but Amy was very patient with me and made every effort to keep me safe. I don’t think I’ll be making the climb again.”

They were far from alone on the climb and had to queue to reach the highest point, shrouded in cloud.

The two climbers descended by the popular, and much easier, Llanberis Path.

The climb was done to raise money for the church’s 2020 Vision building project and the Thames Hospice.

More than £450 has been raised so far and further donations can be made at www.goldengiving.com/f/tonynicholls