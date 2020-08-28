Maidenhead postman set to embark on 60-mile charity walk

A Maidenhead postman is set to embark on his biggest round yet as he prepares to walk more than 60 miles in just 24 hours for a charity close to his heart.

Guy Coles, who lived in Maidenhead for about 30 years before moving to Bracknell, will walk from Woodley to Brighton beach on October 17 and 18.

He will be taking part in the challenge with his best friend, Adam Lewis, an aeroplane engineer, with all proceeds going to Thames Hospice.

The charity – which will soon move to Bray Lake – was there for the family of Justin Hall, who died of cancer at the end of July. Justin was a friend of Guy’s family.

Guy and Adam want to support the charity as it assists Justin’s family, and walk in his memory.

“My two boys came up with the idea that we do it dressed as Mario and Luigi [Super Mario characters],” Guy said.

“In terms of how big the walk is and the fact that we have to carry on walking, that is what makes it the biggest challenge.

“I have been introducing Adam into short and longer walks – we are motivated to the max at the moment.”

Guy, who has been a postman in Maidenhead for 20 years, is not new to a charity challenge, having completed long-distance cycles and half-marathons in the past.

He added: “I also did a steps challenge at home which was the equivalent of climbing the Shard and back down.”

Guy has drummed up support from Championship football club Queens Park Rangers, who will be printing details of his challenge in their first match programme of the new football season.

Upon arrival in Brighton, he will receive medals before taking a well-earned rest.

He is planning on streaming the event on Facebook Live to bring people closer to the action.

Known as the ‘running postman’ by those who know him, Guy added: “I have had a lot of support from people I deliver to, and Thames Hospice as well.”

At the time of writing, Guy and Adam had smashed their £500 fundraising target – with nearly £900 in the pot.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/guy-coles1