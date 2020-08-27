'External funding' a possibility for Royal Borough themed crossing

Reaction has been mixed after the Royal Borough launched a consultation last week to find out people’s views on a potential ‘themed crossing’.

The council is running a survey to collate residents’ comments on how such a crossing should look, live until September 12.

But residents reacted differently to the proposals on the Advertiser and Express’ social media pages and websites.

A recurring concern centred around how the council could afford such a measure, considering its precarious financial state, with others claiming the money would be better off spent on other roads in need of repair.

Road safety issues were also raised.

Cllr Gerry Clark (Con, Bisham and Cookham), the council’s lead member for transport, said it is good for residents to give their views and urged them to take part in the survey.

“Obviously residents may or may not be in favour, so to hear their views, we launched the survey,” he said.

“We are urging the community to complete it so we can understand what people think.

“There is a recurring theme – concern about the potential cost – but it may be possible to actually secure external funding. So there are other ways to cut the cake, as it were.”

He added: “It is good if residents say if they like it or do not like it. That is what the consultation is designed to tease out.”

Survey results will be reviewed and collated, and proposals considered before any work starts, likely next year.

“If people are concerned about the cost we are not going to spend significant money [on something] that residents do not support,” Cllr Clark said.

“Obviously if it can be delivered for little or no cost, it mitigates that concern. But there may be other concerns.

“This is not distracting us from our road safety issues, this is an additional concept that we thought was worthy of asking residents [about].

“This does not distract us from the money we need to find.

“We would be looking at potentially sponsorship, government support that we might get, and artistic routes that we might investigate.”

To complete the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/RYK2Z9P