Plans for flats on car park in Vanwall Business park approved

Proposals to redevelop a car park into 14 flats at Vanwall Business Park were approved by councillors on Wednesday, August 19.

The four-storey building, which includes 25 residential car parking spaces and three visitor spaces, was on the agenda at the virtual Royal Borough Development Management Panel.

The car park used to serve Maiden House, formerly an office building in the Vanwall Road business park which is undergoing conversion to provide 39 residential flats.

The planning officer’s recommendation was that the panel granted planning permission for the block, which includes three one-bedroom, eight two-bedroom and three three-bedroom flats.

Ward councillor for the proposed site, Cllr Geoff Hill (TBF, Oldfield) said ‘it’s a very, very good proposal’ and moved officer’s recommendation to approve planning permission.

“I think we may see more of this, shall we say post-COVID or in the new world order, as offices turn into residential dwellings,” he said.

“They certainly don’t need as much office space as they used to.”

Cllr Josh Reynolds (Lib Dems, Furze Platt) said he was glad the scheme has adequate parking but pointed out that 14

dwellings was ‘one below the requirement’ for the applicant, Trans UK Ltd, to provide a percentage of affordable housing within the development.

In response Cllr Hilton (Con, Ascot & Sunninghill) said that ‘rather than squeeze more in’ the developer has chosen to make the size of the apartments ‘certainly significantly more than the minimum’.

He said: “I think that that’s a pretty reasonable trade.”

Councillors unanimously agreed to approve the planning application in line with officers’ recommendations and conditions.

Also on the agenda was a planning application for Taylor Made Liveries And Riding School in Strande Lane Cookham.

Proposals include the retention of four stables, the construction of three new stables and a barn, and the relocation of

existing equestrian facilities and buildings.

Plans also include widening Strande Lane to create vehicle passing points.

The officer’s report recommended the panel refuse planning permission.

Speaking during the meeting senior planning officer, Haydon Richardson said: “There is a significant increase in footprint and also an increase in height and there are no very special circumstances in our opinion to outweigh the harm to the greenbelt.”

In addition, there had not been an up-to-date ecological appraisal submitted and it had not been established that the works to widen Strande Lane would not cause harm to important trees.

Although reluctant to ‘slow down a growing business’, Cllr Hill said ‘the applicant needs to do a little bit more work to get this right’ and moved the officer recommendation to refuse the application.

Cllr Hilton added: “There needs to be an up- -to-date ecology survey and the access on Strand Lane is a big issue and that needs to be resolved before anyone could consider such an application.”

All councillors on the panel voted in favour of refusing the application in line with officer’s recommendation, apart from Cllr Reynolds who abstained.