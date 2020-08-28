The Maidenhead Town Show to take place virtually this year

The Maidenhead Town Show will take place online this year, with submissions welcome from this Saturday.

Ordinarily, the event brings elements of a village show to Maidenhead’s town centre but because of the COVID-19 crisis the one-day show is going virtual.

Organised by Craft Coop, in the Nicholsons Centre, since 2014, the show is an opportunity for artistic and creative types to showcase their talents in a variety of categories.

This year entrants are invited to enter classes including craft, photography and horticulture by posting photos on the Maidenhead Town Show Facebook page in category ‘albums’.

New categories to the competition include ‘facemask bling’ in the craft class and ‘lockdown’ in the photography class.

As entries will be judged from submitted photographs.

The familiar classes of preserves and bakes cannot be entered, but photos of ‘decorated cakes’ – judged by eye and not taste – are welcome.

Two new classes to the competition this year, are writing, which includes short story and poem categories, and art.

The three categories in the art class are a sketch or painting, 3D art and, for children aged 12 years old and younger, ‘your best rainbow’.

A perk of the show going online is that the traditional dog show is being opened up to all pets, with proud owners invited to submit short videos of pet tricks.

Human performances are also welcome, with people who have a particular talent encouraged to submit a video of their act.

Craft Coop director Deborah Jones said that, although it is disappointing not to have competitions in baking and preserves, the opportunity offered by running the Town Show online is ‘exciting’.

She said: “It limits us in that we can’t do the tasting things, but it expands it so that we can do other things that weren’t possible on the High Street.”

Category judges will choose show winners, but the ‘public choice’ prize in each category will go to the entries with the most Facebook likes - entrants are advised to let friends and family know they have entered.

Short story and poem entries should be emailed to Craft Coop at info@craftcoop.co.uk who will upload them.

Find out more about the categories in each class at the Maidenhead Town Show Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MaidenheadShow or for more information email info@craftcoop.co.uk

Entries are welcome from Saturday until Saturday, September 12.