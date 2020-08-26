Brett Foundation to help struggling families with centre cafe

The founder of the Brett Foundation has described plans to help families struggling in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since lockdown the number of families the charity supports has increased from about 10 to 250.

“I was getting 10, 11 referrals a day at the start of it,” said Sue Brett.

“It was a bit worrying because I thought we’re almost reaching the limit of the amount of people that we can probably help, and I don’t turn people away.”

Sue says the reason for the steep increase is schools being closed and children not receiving free school meals, putting a financial pressure on parents and carers.

To help ease the strain the charity, which supports the homeless and families living in poverty, has been providing cooked meals from its drop-in centre in King Street.

Also open to individuals who are finding things tough, it has been open Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday from

7pm-7.30pm, for cooked food to take away and a place to get gas and electricity meter top-ups.

The Brett Foundation, along with Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club and Maidenhead Mosque in Holmanleaze, has also been taking cooked food to families’ homes.

To help combat the continued financial hardship families are facing, in what Sue believes will become ‘a depression rather than a recession’, she plans to open the centre five days a week.

From mid-September she wants to serve breakfasts in the morning from 7.30am-8.30am and evening meals at an ‘after-school cafe’ – all for free.

Sue said: “We’re not forgetting the homeless, because if we’ve got a cafe running, it means once the children have gone we can then stay open and feed them.”

A long-held ambition of the Brett Foundation is to one day have a profitable ‘cafe come restaurant’ which would enable the charity to employ people the charity supports, but to do that it needs a suitable premises.

The King Street centre which is leased from the council is part of the Nicholsons Centre and car park due to be redeveloped which means the charity will have to find a new home when work starts.

Also, it does not have a kitchen, which Sue calls ‘a huge problem’ as it means all the meals supplied must be prepared off site.

Sue said: “We don’t want to keep just putting a plaster over the homeless situation and just feed them, we want to work with the council, get them off the streets and into employment.”

Sue also wants to run a not-for-profit after-school childcare for parents who are still in work, but ‘are really struggling’ – in a bid to ‘keep them out of poverty’.

In the meantime, Sue is helping families get ready for the return to school next month by distributing second-hand uniforms in good condition, but sourcing school shoes is proving a problem.

“We have got some but nowhere near enough” said Sue.

“At the moment I’ve got 64 pairs of school shoes I need to buy and no funds to buy them.”

To donate time as a Brett Foundation volunteer, to donate new or second-hand shoes in good condition, or to donate food which volunteers can use to cook meals (pasta, eggs, large cans of baked beans, tuna, cereal, porridge, long life milk and butter) email susanbrett4@aol.co.uk