Bike rides and toy sale raise money for Alexander Devine Children's Hospice Service

A group of friends have raised almost £4,000 for the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service by cycling 100 miles.

James Killian, who works at Pythagoras Communications Ltd in Grove Park Industrial Estate in Maidenhead, encouraged four friends to sign up for this year’s My Prudential RideLondon event.

The annual cycling festival was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic but people could still take on a virtual challenge by riding 9 miles, 46 miles or 100 miles on Saturday, August 15 or Sunday, August 16.

Despite being a group of ‘fairly average and very recreational cyclists’, James persuaded Daniel Berryman, Stuart Blackman, Steve Wells and Derek Scott to ride 100 miles across Berkshire and Oxfordshire on August 16.

James, who lives in Shinfield, said: “None of us had ever ridden anywhere near that distance but we figured the harder we made the challenge, the more people would get behind us and donate.”

The group took six hours and 20 minutes to complete their challenge, but James said they were ‘all determined to try and raise as much money as possible for this special charity’.

“A tough day in the saddle for us was worth it to try and raise vital funds to help them continue to be there for children and families that desperately need support.”

The friends have raised £3,983.50, including gift aid.

Alexander Devine’s Fundraising Manager, Harjit Bola, said the money raised could help the charity fund more than 47 splash sessions in the hydrotherapy pool at its hospice in Snowball Hill.

Harjit said these sessions are ‘a wonderful opportunity for families to spend quality time together, making memories that they will treasure’.

“The money they have raised is a huge help for Alexander Devine, especially during these uncertain times when fundraising is incredibly challenging and we have lost vital funds as a result of the cancellation of key fundraising events,” she added.

“We are hugely grateful for their impressive efforts and everyone that supported them.”

Cycling 100 miles is not the only way people can support the charity, the Alexander Devine Pop-up Shop, which usually sells toys in Nicholsons, will have a sale on Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am-4.30pm.

The mixture of brand new toys, as good as new toys, children’s books, soft toys and games will be sold outside The Hub in Grove Park Business Estate, Waltham Road in White Waltham.

Alexander Devine volunteer, Silvia Little, said: “Our pop-up shop is renowned for its excellent choice and excellent value and it always proves very popular when we have one.”

Find out more about Alexander Devine at alexanderdevine.org