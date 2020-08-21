Parents save White Waltham nursery

A White Waltham nursery set to close permanently has been reopened by parents who pulled together £20,000 in a bid to save the setting and the jobs of staff.

Little Red Hen Nursery, which is now being run as a social enterprise with a proportion of profits to be invested into staff development and wellbeing, opened its doors on Monday, August 3.

Parents of children attending the nursery in Grove Business Park were advised in March that the nursery would be closing due to financial difficulties.

At the time Rachel Johnson, whose four-year-old son Henry and two-year-old William attend the nursery, was chair of the parents committee.

“It came as quite a shock to us, we were expecting some sort of COVID-closure imminently but we weren’t expecting a permanent closure,” she said.

“We had to do something, to not only save the nursery that our children love, but also save the jobs of the staff who are the biggest asset of this local business.

“The best route we discovered would be us parents setting up a new company, all contributing some cash for the start-up and basically taking over the running of the nursery.”

Out of an original staff of about 20, seven employees have now been re-recruited to look after the 24 children attending the nursery.

Rachel, who works part-time as an accountant and is spending her spare time as finance and admin manager at the nursery, said the plan is to grow the setting and ‘bring back as many of those staff as possible, or create new job opportunities for staff locally’.

“It isn’t just about us making a profit, and cutting costs and running at a bare minimum, we’re here to support staff, as well as obviously providing first class care to the children, and also support the parents,” she said.

“All too often I think parents are seen as just customers, but actually we’re here to support the parents at a really difficult time at getting back to work.

“It’s not just the emotional upheaval of leaving your child with somebody else, out there at the moment there are people looking for jobs, who have been made unemployed, and we want to support them.”

To support parents returning to work post-lockdown, flexible booking schemes are available for shift workers, those working part-time, or parents in need of assistance whilst they job search.

“It is a special place, it’s a great nursery, the kids love it and I think the show of support we had from so many parents just goes to show it isn’t just me who thinks that,” said Rachel.

Little Red Hen Nursery takes children aged from three months to five years.

To find out more call nursery manager Hollie Garratt, on 07549 333669 or email enquiries@littleredhennursery.co.uk