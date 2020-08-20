Maidenhead schoolboy wins animal drawing competition

An animal charity’s drawing competition has been won by a boy from Maidenhead.

George Mitchell, who is 10 years old, was one of the five winners of the ‘Britain’s Most Heroic Tails’ competition, held by UK pet charity Blue Cross.

The competition, launched in March, required children aged between seven and 11 to draw their pets onto an A4 superhero-themed film poster, along with an explanation as to why they think their pet is a hero.

George based his design on his beloved therapy dog Ollie, and used it as an opportunity to thank him for his patience, loyalty and protectiveness.

George’s poster depicts Ollie the Labrador in a red cape, along with the title ‘Wonder Dog’.

George Mitchell's competition-winning design

The competition was held to raise awareness of the 80th anniversary of the Blue Cross Medal, which is awarded to animals that change or save lives.