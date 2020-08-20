Smoke spotted billowing from St Edmund Campion Catholic Primary School roof

Update: 1.15pm

About an hour ago Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted that the fire at St Edmund Campion Catholic Primary School has been extinguished.

The tweet reads: "Crews have now extinguished the fire using one hose reel and one main jet. One crew currently remains on scene and will return for a re-inspection to check for hotspots. Thank you for sharing our message and following our advice #Maidenhead."

Co-headteacher at the school, Jennifer Camp-Overy said the fire was in a small area in reception and investigations are ongoing as to how it started, but it is ‘certainly nothing suspicious’.

She said staff were at the school when the fire started and called the emergency services. There were no children on site at the time.

“The fire service were fantastic, they got out there very quickly, sorted it all out,” said Mrs Camp-Overy.

“I think it looked worse than it was by all accounts.”

Mrs Camp-Over added that the fire service made sure there was minimal water damage when they were putting the fire out which means the school can open as expected at the start of September.

A fire on the roof St Edmund Campion Catholic Primary School created plumes of black smoke which billowed out over Maidenhead this morning.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) tweeted from their account this morning and said: “We are currently attending a fire in the roof of a property in Altwood Road, #Maidenhead.

“If you are in the area, please stay out of the smoke and keep windows and doors closed if possible.

“Further updates will be provided shortly.”

Crews from Maidenhead, Windsor, Whitley Wood and two crews from Slough have been sent to the scene.