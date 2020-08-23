Founder of the Brett Foundation features in 'Guardian Angels' documentary

An American film maker has spent lockdown putting the finishing touches to a documentary short featuring the founder of the Brett Foundation.

Guardian Angels centres on Sue Brett, and Heidi Pickering, a recently separated single mother of three, as they navigated everyday life during Christmas 2014 and the early part of 2015.

Director David Delaney Mayer, 28, says it is a reminder ‘that very small acts of kindness have incredible impact’.

“I just feel like today's world needs to hear that,” he said.

David, and the documentary’s producers, Matt Brondoli and Zach Goldberg, found out about Sue when they visited friends in the Maidenhead area after travelling around Europe.

David, who lives in Durham, North Carolina, says he and his team are drawn to people who take their work very seriously ‘particularly when their work is extremely spiritual in nature’.

“I am not very religious exactly, but I think if angels are sent down from the heavens to live alongside people, then Sue is one of them,” he said.

The film has got the seal of approval from Sue, although she says she does not like seeing herself on camera ‘at all’.

The documentary is being made available online via the production team’s website at www.daviddelaneymayer.com/angels and 50 per cent of all the proceeds of the documentary will be donated to The Brett Foundation.