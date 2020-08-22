Alexander Devine volunteer writes booklet documenting lockdown

A booklet documenting the journey through lockdown is available to purchase, with all proceeds going to the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice.

Silvia Little, who volunteers at the hospice in Snowball Hill, started to jot down her feelings and shared them with family and friends.

After receiving positive feedback, she decided to compile them into a booklet called ‘My Lockdown Soul...itude’, complete with 54 poems, to show others they are not alone during these times, but also to raise vital funds for Alexander Devine.

So far Silvia has sold about 60 books – priced at £6 each plus £1.50 postage – and is hoping to reach a target of 100 before potentially producing more.

She said: “I really hope that, if people read it and they find they share in the struggle, they find it comforting and so on, they might think it will be a good idea to buy for a friend or as an early Christmas present.”

Silvia and her husband live just down the road from the hospice in Woodlands Park.

She added: “I have seen it being built, we walk, cycle, run past it, I have always said, when it is finished I would like to volunteer and that is what we have done.”

The book contains a foreword from Fiona Devine, the hospice’s co-founder.

To buy, email martinlittle@mac.com or get in touch with the hospice.