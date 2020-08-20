Keen rower and lifelong Maidonian dies aged 89

A brother has paid tribute to his late younger sibling who enjoyed success in rowing and possessed a love for classical music.

Malcolm Cutler passed away at the age of 89 at Wexham Park Hospital on August 10 following a heart attack, after also being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

His older brother Colin, 94, remembers him as ‘a very reliable chap’ who spared his time to help charities when they were in need.

Born in Maidenhead in 1930, Malcolm spent his early years in Courthouse Road before spending the rest of his life in Alexandra Road. He attended Alwyn Road School and the Maidenhead County Boys’ School, now Desborough College.

He was the youngest son of Richard (Dick) Cutler, who was a long-serving member of the Maidenhead Advertiser’s printing department from 1922 to 1960.

When Richard died, Louis Baylis, the paper’s proprietor, invited Malcolm’s mother to work at the publication.

Above: Staff outside the Advertiser’s old office in Queen Street. Malcolm's father is the second on the left and his mother the lady next to him.

It was in rowing that Malcolm’s sports side shone through. He started rowing at school, aged 14, and joined Maidenhead Rowing Club.

In 1946, he and Peter Brown won the Double Sculls junior championship, while in 1948 he stroked Maidenhead Junior Eight to victory at the Staines Regatta.

During his National Service in the RAF, he rowed for the air force when they finished runners-up in the Wyfold Challenge Cup, a coxless fours event at Henley Royal Regatta.

In 1951 and 1952, he was captain of Maidenhead Rowing Club and then in 1953, Malcolm was in the Maidenhead eight that reached the quarter-finals of the Thames Cup at the Royal Henley Regatta.

His passion for rowing led him to meet another love, wife Joan, at a Maidenhead Rowing Club dance, marrying in 1969. Joan passed away two years ago. The pair had no children but Malcolm was a ‘much-loved’ uncle. As well as Colin, he had another late brother and sister.

When asked to describe his brother, Colin told the Advertiser: “He was a very reliable chap with a great sense of humour.

“He supported about 30 charities or more – he would respond when a charity had put out an appeal for something extra. He was very generous with his resources.”

Malcolm parted ways with rowing in his early 20s and carried on with his work at the John Lewis Partnership, where he spent the majority of his working life.

He became a textile buyer there and was responsible for developing their ready-made curtains business.

Colin added: “He had gone into the business of textiles and so he had a very good eye for design.”

His other passion was music, with his brother recalling Malcolm’s love for the classical genre.

“He had hundreds of CDs and books,” Colin added.

Malcolm’s funeral will be at Slough Crematorium on Tuesday, August 25.