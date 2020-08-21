Still time for under 16s to enter Maidenhead Waterways photography competition

Young photographers are being urged to enter their snaps into the Maidenhead Waterways (MW) photography competition.

The contest, which is being supported by the Advertiser, launched in July but so far there have not been a great deal of entries in the under-16s category.

MW Trustee, Andrew Ingram said: “We’ve had quite a lot of entries, but not so many in the under-16s, so plenty of room for others to join in.”

The competition, which also has a 16 and over category, welcomes up to three submissions of anything that links to the waterways, including wildlife, people, boating and architecture.

Maddison Wear, 11, submitted her three entries after finding out about the competition through her Nan Dot (Dorothy Peake), who had read about it in the paper.

Her mum, Michaela Wear, said: “We took her down to take some photos, and submitted three of them and she’s also submitted some photographs to Countryfile for the calendar next year.”

Michaela says that since lockdown Maddison has developed a keen interest in photography, taking photos on her mobile phone.

The former Woodlands Park Primary School pupil, who will begin at Altwood School in September, has even made a lockdown scrapbook of the photos she has taken.

“I just decided to start taking photos,” said Maddison. “I just enjoy it.”

Andrew hopes that, overall, the MW photography competition will alert more people to where the network of streams can be found.

“There’s only certain places where you can glimpse the waterways, and that’s really half the thinking behind the competition, because when you show it to people they say ‘how long has that been there? This is really nice’.”

For any young and budding photographers looking to enter the competition, Andrew suggested exploring where the waterways and the community mix, and to also consider ‘times of day with unusual light’.

The winner in the under-16s and the 16 and over categories will each win a £100 prize.

The competition closes on Monday, August 31 and is not open to professional photographers.

To submit a photograph email it to photos@maidenheadwaterways.org and to view the full terms and conditions go to www.maidenheadwaterways.org