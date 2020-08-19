'It's important to remember' on VJ Day

The anniversary of VJ (Victory over Japan) Day was marked across the country on Saturday – but many commemorations were curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Maidenhead branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) had to cancel its own service, but the group’s secretary has reminded people it is ‘important to remember’.

On Saturday, August 15 it was 75 years since the surrender of Japan, effectively ending the Second World War in 1945.

It was a day to recognise the contribution of all British, Commonwealth and Allied Forces personnel who fought, and died, in the Asia-Pacific.

To commemorate the occasion the Maidenhead RBL had planned to hold a service at All Saints Church in Church Close on Sunday, but it could not take place.

Ray Williams, of Maidenhead RBL, said: “VJ day marked the end of the Second World War. VE (Victory in Europe) Day came and went, but they were still fighting out in the Far East.

“So VJ Day was when it finally all came to a finish, so they could actually sit back and say there won’t be any more casualties because it’s all over.”

The surrender of Japan on August 15, 1945, came after two atomic bombs were dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, killing between 129,000 and 226,000 people, most of whom were civilians.

The attacks, carried out by the United States, remain the only use of nuclear weapons in armed conflict.

“It’s important to remember, what these people, our parents and grandparents, gave up, and it’s also important to avoid it ever happening again,” said Ray.

W James Nicholson, a distinguished pilot whose flying career began at White Waltham, did not get to see the end of the war.

He lost his life in the Bay of Bengal, the northeastern part of the Indian Ocean, just months before.

A wing commander, he was killed on May 2, 1945, when an RAF B-24 Liberator in which he was flying as an observer, caught fire and crashed into the water. His body was not recovered.

This weekend not only honoured veterans like Nicholson, who served and died in the Far East, but it was also a personal anniversary for the pilot.

Sunday, August 16 was 80 years since an air battle that saw him become the only Fighter Command pilot in the entire Second World War to win the Victoria Cross.

Nicholson was also awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for flying Bristol Beaufighters over Myanmar, formerly Burma, between August 1943 and August 1944 when he was a squadron leader and commanding officer.

To read the full account of Nicholson’s contribution during the Second World War, go to the Maidenhead Heritage Centre here.

To find out more about VJ Day visit the RBL website.