Kidwells Park ponds to be cleaned and re-filled

A councillor has reassured that a selection of water features in Kidwells Park will be maintained after residents found it dried up this week.

The park is home to two ponds which were found to be in a ‘state of disrepair’, according to ward councillor Gurch Singh (Lib Dem, St Mary’s).

Cllr Singh said he has contacted council officers since learning of this, who said that the ponds were at the end of their lifespan.

This was confirmed by fellow St Mary’s Conservative councillor Donna Stimson, who said that the top pond is leaking, so water is being drained out in preparation for cleaning and repairs.

Cllr Singh raised concerns over funding to fix the leaking top pond, adding that a capital bid to refurbish them has not been granted.

He said: “Monday was the first I had been informed of the issue, when alerted by a resident who was left very sad when she visited the park with her two young children and saw the pond in the state of disrepair, with no more pretty water flowing, just a build up of gunge which she was concerned has become contaminated.

“It looks like it needs some sort of repair, I am looking into it and seeing what we can do. It is just a shame that we have not got the money.

“I want the water to start flowing again as soon as possible.”

Cllr Stimson acknowledged that services across the council could be cut as a difficult budget looms, but added that she is in talks with officers to allow ‘the fountain to run again’.

“What has happened, and Gurch knows this, is that it is not that it has dried up, it is that the pond at the top is leaking,” she said.

“So we are letting that water drain out, and the lower pond is going to be cleaned and re-filled.

“We are trying to get them all fixed but they are all at the end of their life.”

She added: “Every single one of our services, we are looking at how we can cut in order to get next year’s budget.

“Once we have got it all cleaned up we will try and repair them and allow the fountain to run again.”