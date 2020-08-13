Winners announced for virtual Garden in Bloom contest

A 92-year-old Maidenhead Riverside resident is among the winners at this year’s virtual Garden in Bloom awards.

Carlo Scozzari, from Ray Lea Close, finished first in the Riverside ward for his garden, which keeps him ‘motivated’.

The Royal Borough competition, which was launched online this year due to coronavirus, saw residents submit photos of their gardens based on different categories.

These included ‘grown at home’ to showcase home-grown fruit and vegetables, and ‘utterly upcycled’, which highlights gardeners who have re-used items for their outdoor spaces, such as a bath becoming a planter.

The competition was sponsored by the Maidenhead Chamber of Commerce and the new categories chosen for their importance to the council’s climate change strategy.

Carlo’s daughter, Carmelina Scozzari, who nominated Carlo, said that gardening has been one of her dad’s passions since he was little.

“He has been gardening since he was a young lad and has always been interested [in it], it is what keeps him going at the moment,” she said.

“He has got vegetable patches at the back and a greenhouse. He also grows his own grapes. He is just very much into it. It just keeps him motivated every day.”

Carlo’s age doesn’t stop him tending to his plants, Carmelina added.

“Obviously I help him with other things but he sort of tends to [the plants] and looks after them,” she said.

Gardening has also become a passion for the new generation, with the runners-up in the Cox Green ward this year having a combined age total of just 17.

Alex Saunders, 10, and his brother Ollie, seven, from Revesby Close, have constructed a giant bug hotel which saw them scoop a prize at the awards.

Mum Kerry said the accommodation has been popular with insects since it was made, with the boys sourcing materials from their lockdown walks they enjoyed while off school.

They entered their creation into the ‘back to nature’ category.

“I am over the moon for them,” Kerry said.

“It is lovely and it will encourage them to keep going.

“They do love looking outside and we quite often go for walks and collect stones and sticks and things like that.”

Winners and runners-up in each Royal Borough ward receive a voucher to spend at Braywick Heath Nurseries in Maidenhead, as well as a certificate.

List of winners and runners-up:

Ascot and Sunninghill – Winner: Sue Emeny. (Runner-up not yet confirmed)

Belmont - Winner: Mark Tazzioli. Runner-up: Donna White

Bisham and Cookham – Winner: Carol Aisladie. Runner-up: Peter Turner

Boyn Hill – Winner: Emily McColgan. Runner-up: Evelyn Zivkovic

Bray – Winner: Roger Gibbs. Runner-up: Judith Riley

Clewer and Dedworth West – Winner: Michelle Gregory. Runner-up: Linda Boyle, George Kermack and Katie Boyle

Clewer and Dedworth East – Winner: Stuart Gorton. Runner-up: Caroline Jones

Clewer East - Winner: John Codling. Runner-up: Lisa, Bert and Lewis Le Vesconte

Cox Green – Winner: Susan Walker. Runner-up: Alex and Ollie Saunders.

Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury – Winner: Michael North. Runner-up: Susan West

Eton and Castle – Winner: Emma Bartlett. Runner-up: Peter Eaton

Furze Platt - Winner: George Bourne. Runner-up: Alison Alexander.

Hurley and Walthams – Winner: David Brookman. Runner-up: Chloe and Adam Hunter

Oldfield – Winner: Arthur Freeman. Runner-up: Jackie Ilic

Old Windsor – Winner: Chenita Glenister. Runner-up: Marion Allen

Pinkneys Green – Winner: Phyllis Fisher. Runner-up: David Cox

Riverside – Winner: Carlo Scozzari. Runner-up: James and Shelley Cunliffe

St Mary’s – Winner: Pam Howe. Runners-up: Nelly Williams, Chris and Pam Fox

Sunningdale and Cheapside – Winner: Angela Holden (one entry in this ward).