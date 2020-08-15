Maidenhead Heritage Centre to stream 'Women of World War II' lecture

Maidenhead Heritage Centre is continuing to offer free online lectures.

The museum in Park Street began streaming lectures via Zoom during lockdown, and despite the Heritage Centre opening on Wednesday, July 29 the virtual lectures are still going ahead.

The next on Wednesday, August 19 at 7pm is titled Spitfire ‘Women of World War II’ and will be presented by Maidenhead Heritage Centre chairman, Richard Poad.

Richard said it is about the ‘remarkable women’ who joined Air Transport Auxiliary as their contribution to the war effort and ended up flying everything from biplanes to four-engined bombers.

To view the six lectures that have been streamed so fa go to maidenheadheritage.org.uk/online-lectures and email info@maidenheadheritage.org.uk for a recording.

Email the same address for an invitation and login details to watch next Wednesday’s lecture live.