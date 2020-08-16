Students give 'Sweet Surprise' to Cancer Research UK

A group of Furze Platt Senior School students have raised £100 for Cancer Research UK through their fundraising venture ‘Sweet Surprise’.

Rosa Castignetti, 12, Amy Barker, 12, and Iqra Mohsin, 12, used their own money to package pick and mix sweets in paper bags and boxes, along with a message of thanks for their supporters.

The trio chose Cancer Research as the beneficiary of their endeavour because each of them knows someone affected by cancer and they felt the charity needed more support now than ever.

Claire, Rosa’s mother, drummed up customers for the girls by posting on Facebook site Maidenhead Gossip Girls, and she is very grateful on the girls’ behalf for the overwhelming positive response.

“We hoped we might sell maybe 10 boxes but instead we sold nearly 100,” said Rosa.

“Everyone has been so generous. We had to keep buying lots more sweets, bags and boxes to keep up with the orders, but it was worth it.'

The girls enjoyed delivering the boxes, which was all part of the service, particularly because they were able to meet and personally thank people for making a purchase.

On Saturday, August 1 they were able to hand over their contribution of £100, including a box of sweets at the Maidenhead Cancer Research shop in High Street.