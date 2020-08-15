Wilson Partners staff taken on Magpies 150 Challenge

A business partner of Maidenhead United Football Club has donated £150 for the club’s Magpies 150 Challenge.

Accounting, tax and corporate finance business, Wilson Partners, based in Frascati Way, got involved with the club’s 150th birthday campaign through its health and wellbeing initiative.

The business formed ‘Wellbeing at Wilson Partners’ at the start of the year and under that umbrella asked staff to submit a total of 15 videos of themselves taking on a fun challenge.

In line with the Magpies quest to raise £150,000 for 15 Royal Borough charities, the activities all revolved around the numbers 1.5, 15 or 150.

Managing director at Wilson Partners, Allan Wilson, said the 15 videos received showed employees running, walking, hula-hooping, cycling, swimming, skipping and more.

Allan, and his son, Harry, 13, set themselves the target of doing 150 keepie-upies.

Allan said: “We didn’t get to 150 which was our target, but we got to 110 which I thought was quite good.”

Wilson Partners are continuing to encourage their staff to take on take on personal challenges to help fundraise for the Magpies 150 Challenge.

Sian Lancaster, Partnership Manager at Maidenhead United said: “We are delighted that Wilson Partners and their team embraced and took part in the Magpies 150 challenge, not only to raise funds to help the 15 local charities but to promote the importance of health and wellbeing within their organisation.

“Wilson Partners are one of our valued business Partners at the football club, who have been supporting us for several years now.

“As a business partner we look to engage and work with them throughout the season to meet their business needs and promote to our local community and beyond. We thank Wilson Partners for their continued support.”

To find out more about taking part go to www.magpies150challenge.co.uk