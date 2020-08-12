Three pedestrian crossings upgraded for start of new school term

The town’s roads will soon be a little safer for pedestrians after work to upgrade three crossings is carried out this month.

The island crossing on Stafferton Link, between Forlease Road and the Oldfield Road roundabout, will become a zebra crossing, and two zebra crossings in Bray Road will be turned into raised table zebra crossings.

Work will start on the Stafferton Link crossing on Monday for two weeks ,and work which started in Bray Road on Monday is expected to be completed tomorrow (Friday).

Amy Blake and Katherine Baker, whose children attend Oldfield Primary School in Bray Road, started the petition to ‘urgently upgrade’ the crossings.

It followed a fatal collision at one of the crossings in November, when a 70-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a car.

The petition has gathered more than 1,100 signatures online.

Amy said she is thankful to everyone who shared and signed the petition and collected traffic data to make the upgrade a reality.

She said: “We’re delighted, and massive thanks to the council, to our two local councillors, Cllr Geoff Hill (Con, Oldfield) and Cllr Helen Taylor (The Borough First, Oldfield), who have worked with us to get the crossings upgraded before the hundreds of children and families that use these crossings everyday return to school.”

Cllr Geoff Hill said the result is ‘absolutely excellent’.

“I appreciate it’s a very difficult upgrade, however having raised tables for the crossings outside the school is a good thing, because it definitely slows people down, and making it more obvious that there is a crossing there is a very, very good thing.”

A petition for a safer crossing was also started for Stafferton Link.

Rosana Dirkin used the crossing on the road every day to get to work but felt it was ‘not safe at all’ and approached Cllr Hill with her concerns.

He started a petition for a safer crossing on the road, which went live in March 2019, and supported by the Oldfield community Rosana helped to gather more than 600 signatures.

She describes the upgrade ‘like winning the lottery’.

“I’m still pinching myself because I can’t believe this is happening,” she said.

Lead Member Transport and Infrastructure, Cllr Gerry Clark (Con, Bisham and Cookham) said the Stafferton Link crossing will be a raised table zebra crossing for traffic calming, and it will also be a staggered crossing - with a guard rail on the central island.

Another petition has been submitted to create a pedestrian crossing on Forlease Road.

Submitted by Susan Richards, the petition details that a crossing is needed between York Road and Langdale Close, particularly for parents with young children walking to Oldfield School.

This is because there is no pavement on the Langdale Close side of the road under the railway bridge, and increased traffic levels are making it difficult to cross the road to get to the pavement.

Ward councillor for the area, Cllr Gurch Singh (Lib Dem, St Mary's) said he is going to campaign for the crossing.

“I think we need this safe route,” he said.

“That area of Forlease Road is getting more and more busy, and as new apartments get built, we’ve got about 1,000 in that area, so I think as they get built out its going to be a lot more essential to have a safe crossing.”

