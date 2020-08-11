Maidenhead church raises thousands in Bethlehem challenge

A methodist church has completed a mammoth fundraising drive in which it covered the distance from Maidenhead to Bethlehem.

St Marks Crescent, in Allenby Road, launched its ‘Great Virtual Journey’ to raise money towards its 2020 Vision building project, as well as the Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead branch of Parkinson's UK.

About 30 people, with an age range of two to 74, have been walking, running, cycling and rowing to raise cash and contribute to the distance, and participants even went further than 3,000 miles – accumulating more than 3,900.

In the end, the team raised in excess of £5,000.

Fundraiser Eileen Chislett said: “We are delighted with our success in reaching our target and are so grateful to everyone who has contributed and encouraged us each in our challenges.

“It’s a fantastic achievement in these difficult times when we can’t meet together to enjoy fundraising events.”

Further information about the challenge and how to donate are on the church website at www.stmarksmaidenhead.org.uk