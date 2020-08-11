Smokeys to reopen on bank holiday weekend

Smokeys nightclub will open following lockdown from Saturday, August 29.

The live music venue and club in Nicholsons Lane announced the news on the Smokeys Facebook page.

The Facebook post reads: “We will be running at a reduced capacity and selling tickets in advance to make sure both you and our staff are safe and we adhere to all government guidelines.”

The Government has not yet given nightclubs the greenlight to reopen, however Lee Page, co-owner of Smokeys, says the stipulations of the venue’s licence allow for trading to recommence.

“We’re working with the council closely and they have given us the okay to open,” said Lee.

The next step is submitting a plan to the council laying out the measures that will be put in place to ensure the venue is COVID-safe.

The Facebook post states that more information surrounding the opening are to follow.