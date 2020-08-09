Thames Hospice given £5,000 boost by developer

Thames Hospice has been boosted by a £5,000 donation from a developer working in Maidenhead.

The hospice, which is hoping to move to a new building near Bray Lake in October, has benefitted from Countryside’s community fund.

This has been set up to support charities and groups, food banks and others providing essential services in locations where Countryside operates.

Debbie Raven, chief executive at Thames Hospice said: “Our income has been hugely impacted by the crisis, with the postponement of key fundraising activities and loss of income.

“At the same time, the increased demand for our community and inpatient services meant that we have had to significantly increase capacity to support some of the most vulnerable patients with COVID-19 on our inpatient unit.

“The love, support and acts of kindness from organisations such as Countryside and our community through these challenging times has been humbling.”