Dangerous parking in Hurley again as hot weather returns

A Hurley resident says the village is ‘one step behind’ drivers who continue to park dangerously there.

Last month, the Advertiser reported on cones being installed by villagers to stop parking congestion in Hurley.

But with the recent hot weather and subsequent influx in visitors drawn to the riverside again, the area has once more been the subject of parking problems.

Vehicles have been spotted parking on junctions and down residential roads like Bell Court and also Shepherds Close, where parking is at a minimum for residents. Some have also been moving cones to park their cars.

Chairman of the Hurley Village Association, Stuart Cripps, says the cones are doing their job in certain areas, but he has asked people to be more considerate, with litter also a recurring issue.

The cones were installed by residents with backing from the council, with emergency service access a worry for residents.

“People are parking on the corners, and a lot of the parking is dangerous,” Stuart said.

“The traffic is slightly better in the centre of the village but it is still congested up on the Henley Road.

“The cones are out, but there are some areas that aren’t coned, and people move them. We are one step behind what is happening.

“The message is, be a bit more considerate with your parking and your rubbish.”

Ward councillor Maureen Hunt (Con, Hurley and Walthams), said: “There are always problems in Hurley during the hot weather, even before COVID.

“I am hot on it, and I chat with [Stuart] and ask how things are going.

“Hurley is on the river and people will come, we can’t stop people from coming.

“Each village is very caring of [the village] and as a council we only want to help the village do what they want.”