SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Thu, 06
27 °C
Fri, 07
32 °C
Sat, 08
30 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Philip May awarded knighthood

    Philip May, husband of Maidenhead MP and former Prime Minister Theresa May, has been awarded a knighthood.

    Sir Philip was put forward for the title for ‘political service’ by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the Dissolution Honours List.

    The knighthood also confers the title of Lady May to his wife Theresa.

    During her time in public office, the Maidenhead MP has regularly thanked her husband for his support, including during her victory speech at the General Election vote count in 2019.

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved