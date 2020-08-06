Philip May awarded knighthood

10:02AM, Thursday 06 August 2020
Philip May, husband of Maidenhead MP and former Prime Minister Theresa May, has been awarded a knighthood.
Sir Philip was put forward for the title for ‘political service’ by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the Dissolution Honours List.
The knighthood also confers the title of Lady May to his wife Theresa.
During her time in public office, the Maidenhead MP has regularly thanked her husband for his support, including during her victory speech at the General Election vote count in 2019.
