Helen & Douglas House charity shop closes in High Street

The Helen & Douglas House charity shop in Maidenhead High Street, which shut its doors in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has closed for good.

It raised funds for Helen & Douglas House, a hospice charity caring for terminally ill children and their families in Oxfordshire and surrounding counties.

The lease on its Maidenhead shop was due to be renewed but, due to declining sales and footfall, the decision has been made to close.

“This shop had struggled to maintain its performance amidst difficult trading conditions locally, despite the very best efforts of a tremendous team of wonderful volunteers,” said Jane Glean from the charity.

“We wish to acknowledge the valued contribution of wonderful staff and volunteers and also want to thank our customers for supporting Helen & Douglas House.”

Customers can still donate items or shop with Helen & Douglas House at its Windsor shop which has just re-opened, and its Marlow and Henley shops will re-open in the near future.

More information can be found at www.hdh.org.uk