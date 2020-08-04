Guests get first look at Braywick Leisure Centre's 25-metre length pool

Swimming groups were given a special preview of the new Braywick Leisure Centre’s 25-metre pool last week.

The £32.8 million leisure centre is set to open to the public in late September after an 18-month build.

Guests, including a Team GB athlete, were shown the pool, which is now filled up, on Wednesday, July 29.

Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton and Castle), cabinet member for leisure services said: “We had some local swimming clubs there, plus Tom Dean who is part of the GB team. He has swum all his life at the Magnet so it was really lovely he came back from his training in Bath to see the pool.

“It was so lovely seeing everyone’s reactions.

“People were really amazed how wonderful it was and how the pool is much bigger than the Magnet.”

The new Braywick Leisure Centre will replace the Magnet Leisure Centre once it opens and will be run by a new council-run trust called Leisure Focus.

Cllr Rayner added: “We are still expecting to open in late September but because of the current situation nothing is certain.

“Everything looks great – squash courts, the big halls; when we were there they were putting the tiered seating in the theatre and that was exciting.

“The café is also beginning to take shape.”

Other facilities include a learners’ pool, a culture hall, sauna/steam room, an escape room, a gym, a 3G football pitch, and netball and tennis courts.