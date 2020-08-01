St Cloud Way planning application to be submitted in autumn

The planned redevelopment of the Magnet site in St Cloud Way is next in the pipeline as the regeneration of Maidenhead speeds up again.

Speaking at the council’s disability and inclusion forum on Monday (July 27), managing director of RBWM Property Company Barbara Richardson provided an update on various developments around the town.

Work restarted on Countryside’s York Road scheme on May 18 after a two-month break, but the site has reduced in worker numbers, down to about 80 compared with 150 ‘pre-COVID’.

It was announced at the meeting that phase one of these plans could be delayed by four to six months.

“That will cause some delay, certainly at phase one,” Ms Richardson told the meeting. “In terms of when it is due to complete, we are still looking at some handovers and completions into the beginning of 2022.”

Ms Richardson added that there will be a knock-on effect to phases two and three of the York Road plans, with phase two not likely to get started until February or March next year.

However Countryside does hope to hold a sales launch of its private homes in September.

Also announced by Ms Richardson at the meeting was a plan for submitting a St Cloud Way planning application as early as September or October this year.

Should this be approved, work to redevelop the area – which will see the Magnet Leisure Centre demolished – should start on site in spring 2021.