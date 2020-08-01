SITE INDEX

    • Maidenhead Rotaract litter pick spruces up Kidwells Park

    Bottles, cans, crisp packets and even a dirty nappy were among the items of rubbish collected at a Kidwells Park litter pick.

    A team of eight volunteers from Maidenhead Rotaract descended on the park armed with litter pickers on Sunday and spent an hour filling six bags with rubbish.

    Organiser Lisa Hunter said: “It was nice to be able to get together as a group and get back to volunteering in the community now that the lockdown is easing.”

    Maidenhead Rotaract has just turned 40 years old and is hoping to recruit new members aged 18 to 30.

    It has a summer of activities planned, including picnics and paddleboarding.

    Visit www.maidenheadrotaract.co.uk or email maidenheadrotaract.org for more information.

