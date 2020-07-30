Roads in Maidenhead and Windsor town centres switch to 20mph

A number of roads around the centres of Maidenhead and Windsor are switching to a 20mph speed limit next month.

Starting from Friday, August 17, speed limits will be reduced in a number of road traffic orders lasting up to 18 months.

Cllr Gerry Clark (Con, Bisham and Cookham), lead member for transport and infrastructure, said that the idea was to promote active travel, such as walking and cycling, in the town centres.

This follows a successful funding application to Government to improve the Borough’s infrastructure for walking and cycling.

Cllr Clark said that, so far, he has not encountered any significant objections to the new speed limits being imposed.

“One or two drivers have been concerned that it will increase their journey time, but evidence shows that’s frankly not the case,” he said.

“Going at 30mph in these zones, drivers are having to stop, then start again and stop again.

“The truth is that you would probably find there was no negative impact on your journey time from travelling at 20mph. In fact you may find it more pleasant.

“It would certainly be safer, because speed is a significant factor regarding safety of pedestrians and cyclists.”

Cllr Clark clarified that the 18-month time period is to ‘keep a watchful eye’ on how traffic and pedestrian movement patterns have changed, with a view to make revisions where necessary.

After this time has expired, the Royal Borough will consider whether to extend the scheme indefinitely.

On the subject of enforcement, Cllr Clark said: “If ever there was a bonus that comes out of [COVID-19] adversity, it’s that everyone is more ‘light touch’, rather than heavy handed.

“Everybody [in the council] realises that what we have to do is not preach to people or punish them. We’re looking to help them understand why it’s a sensible regulation.

“There’s been a great response from the vast majority of people who understand that this is for the public good.”