Cookham and Maidenhead Arts Trail to go ahead in September

The Cookham and Maidenhead Arts Trail (CAMAT) will give people the opportunity to browse and buy the work of local artists in September.

Set across a five-mile radius, the trail will showcase the work of 24 artists at 10 venues between 10am-5pm on Saturday, September 12 and Sunday, September 13.

All venues, which include artists’ homes and studios as well as exhibition spaces, will be following Government guidelines regarding the use of masks and social distancing, and have hand sanitiser or hand washing facilities available.

Jill Chadwick, 56, a Maidenhead fused glass artist featuring in the trail is also a member of the CAMAT committee, which is organising what will be the seventh annual trail.

“It was set up to give the public the opportunity to see the work of local artists and get involved and get inspired by it, inspired to buy, but also inspired to perhaps take up doing something like that themselves,” she said.

“It’s really promoting the world of the arts to the public at large.”

Jill, who lives in Altwood Bailey, says unlike buying art from a shop or gallery, the trail gives people a chance to meet the artist and gain an insight into the creative process, which makes the ‘enjoyment of art so much more personal and inclusive’.

“It tends to be affordable art. A lot of people are put off by going into these posh galleries, and this is much more approachable and much more personal, you meet the artists, you can ask questions and find out about their work,” she said.

There is ‘something for everyone’, from different styles of paintings, to ceramics and jewellery.

“Some people make a mission of it and do the whole thing, some people just do the ones that are near them, or ones they haven’t done in the previous year, or perhaps they’ve had a look online and they like a particular artist’s work and they might just go to that one place,” said Jill.”

Jill said it would be ‘wonderful’ if people supported the arts trail this year given the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been a really difficult year for a lot of artists because all the shows and things that we do, the galleries, and shops that we sell through, everything’s , everything’s been shut,” she said.

“Most of them are self-employed so there’s very little support from the Government for these groups unfortunately.”

Find out more about the arts trail at www.camat.org.uk