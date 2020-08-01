SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Sat, 01
24 °C
Sun, 02
22 °C
Mon, 03
21 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Maidenhead Heritage Centre holds online Formula 1 lecture

    Maidenhead Heritage Centre reopened on Wednesday but those who would prefer to stay at home can enjoy a Formula 1 lecture online.

    During lockdown the Park Street centre increased its online offer and is continuing its series of virtual lectures with the story of Maidenhead’s own Grand Prix racing car.

    The Vanwall, developed by Tony Vandervell to beat the Ferraris, was driven to a famous victory by Stirling Moss in the 1957 British Grand Prix.

    The story of the Vanwall will be broadcast on Wednesday, August 5 at 7pm – halfway between the two big Grand Prix races behind closed doors at Silverstone.

    To receive an invitation email info@maidenheadheritage.org.uk

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved