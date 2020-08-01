Maidenhead Heritage Centre holds online Formula 1 lecture

Maidenhead Heritage Centre reopened on Wednesday but those who would prefer to stay at home can enjoy a Formula 1 lecture online.

During lockdown the Park Street centre increased its online offer and is continuing its series of virtual lectures with the story of Maidenhead’s own Grand Prix racing car.

The Vanwall, developed by Tony Vandervell to beat the Ferraris, was driven to a famous victory by Stirling Moss in the 1957 British Grand Prix.

The story of the Vanwall will be broadcast on Wednesday, August 5 at 7pm – halfway between the two big Grand Prix races behind closed doors at Silverstone.

To receive an invitation email info@maidenheadheritage.org.uk