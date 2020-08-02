Maidenhead Waterways photogaphy competition still open to enter

There is still plenty of time to enter the Maidenhead Waterways photography competition, and a chance of a £100 top prize.

Supported by the Maidenhead Advertiser, the brief of the competition is to capture ‘anything that links to the waterway’, from wildlife to architecture and everything in between.

Chairman of the Maidenhead Waterways trustees, Richard Davenport, spoke of his delight at the range of photos submitted since the competition launched four weeks ago.

He added: “We have also had some lovely comments about how much and why residents value the restored waterway.”

The competition has two categories, under 16s and over 16s, and the winners in both will be given a prize of £100.

Snappers are welcome to submit three photographs up until the closing date of the competition on Monday, August 31.

Professional photographers are not permitted to enter.

To submit photographs email photos@maidenheadwaterways.

org and to view the full terms and conditions go to www.maidenheadwaterways.org