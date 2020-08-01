SITE INDEX

    • Norden Farm employee takes on Magpies 150 Challenge

    A Norden Farm employee has raised £300 for good causes by taking part in the Magpies 150 Challenge.

    To help Maidenhead United FC celebrate its 150th anniversary and raise £150,000 for charities in the Royal Borough, Tessa Preston walked 15 laps of a 40-minute circuit that began and finished at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Altwood Road.

    The money raised by individuals and groups taking on a sponsored 1.5, 15, or 150-related challenge will be shared between 15 charities hit by the impact of COVID-19, including Norden Farm.

    Tessa, 51, of Webster Close, Maidenhead, who works in the box office at the arts centre, walked five laps a day over three consecutive days, from Wednesday, July 1 to Friday, July 3.

    “I absolutely adore Norden Farm. I just wanted to do something maybe to help them, and it’s just a nice way of helping loads of different charities that are finding it touch during COVID,” she said.

    Find out more about the Magpies 150 Challenge at www.magpies150challenge.co.uk

    Maidenhead

